MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is putting the safety of Europe at risk by continuing what Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described as reckless and increasingly fierce attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

On September 11, Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of combined strikes targeting fuel trucks carrying diesel fuel intended for the ZNPP’s backup generators.

"First and foremost, we express our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery," Zakharova said in a commentary.

"Losing ground amid chronic failures on the front lines, the Ukrainian authorities and armed forces are resorting to increasingly reckless and fierce actions, attacking the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye NPP and the nearby city of Energodar on a virtually daily basis. Amid intense and targeted Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure needed to maintain the ZNPP’s external power supply, replenishing its diesel fuel reserves is crucial to ensuring the plant’s safe operation. By ignoring this fact, Kiev is literally playing with fire and putting the safety of all Europe at risk," she said.

Zakharova stressed that the situation was particularly cynical given that the attacks and provocations were taking place during the autumn meetings of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) governing bodies, including the agency’s milestone 70th General Conference.

"In essence, an open challenge has been issued to the international community. The Kiev regime, having long since lost touch with reality and gripped by a primal fear for its own fate, stubbornly commits ever more crimes for which it will inevitably have to answer. Such atrocities are not only a clear manifestation of Vladimir Zelensky’s misanthropic ideology, which is leading him to ruin, but also demonstrate the irresponsible attitude of Ukraine’s current leaders toward nuclear safety," she said.

Zakharova added that Ukraine had also deliberately carried out a series of drone strikes against the ZNPP training center on September 12.

"We view the attack on this facility, which is directly linked to the training of nuclear specialists, as yet another step aimed at undermining nuclear safety. At the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to strike infrastructure and residential areas in Energodar in an attempt to affect the psychological state of ZNPP personnel," she said.

Zakharova recalled that Russia had firmly condemned Ukraine’s actions from the IAEA podium and regularly circulated materials within the agency concerning what Moscow described as the actual situation at the Russian-operated plant.

"It is evident that the Western handlers who shield Ukraine’s lawlessness and outrages are becoming increasingly mired in the quagmire of threats created by Vladimir Zelensky. We expect the IAEA Secretariat, and Director General Rafael Grossi personally, to provide an unequivocal assessment of these events and declare the lawlessness perpetrated by the leaders of modern Ukraine unacceptable. After all, the Ukrainian armed forces are targeting not only Russian specialists but also Secretariat staff, whom the Kiev regime is prepared to sacrifice at any moment," Zakharova emphasized.