Russia's election commission says State Duma polls facing numerous threats, even attacks

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. As the State Duma elections approach, there is no shortage of threats to their successful holding, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said.

"At the same time, I am forced to state that the number of various types of attacks on the electoral system and its infrastructure is constantly increasing -- to put it mildly," Pamfilova said.

She said that preparations for the elections are in full swing. Currently, early voting is being held in 46 regions of the country.

According to her, the commission had foreseen a significant portion of the potential threats in advance and prepared for them.

"There are indeed many threats, including threats to the members of the election commissions, attacks on the information system, and we are even recording cases of shelling of election commission premises," she said.