ROME, September 15. /TASS/. Italy is beginning to realize the mistake of its anti-Russia policy and its political establishment is starting to return to realism, pragmatism and common sense, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov says, commenting on a meeting in Milan between Italian entrepreneurs working with Russia and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

"We see that an increasing share of the public in Western European countries, including Italy, is asking whether their governments' current anti-Russia policy serves the interests of both the countries themselves and their populations. Italian business circles and entrepreneurs are increasingly asking the same question as they see from their own experience how much their opportunities have narrowed since the European Union effectively declared a hybrid war against Russia, with anti-Russia sanctions becoming one of its main tools," the ambassador said. His comment was published on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Italy.

The diplomat noted that sanctions have almost completely halted energy cooperation between Russia and Italy and seriously damaged bilateral trade, which has fallen nearly tenfold.

He also recalled that until recently, the Italian government's strict prohibitive stance had effectively prevented open discussion of the issue. "Now, as we can see, relations with Russia and the consequences of Rome's anti-Russia policy for the Italian economy are increasingly becoming the subject of broad public discussion, including among entrepreneurs and representatives of various political forces and movements, both within the governing coalition and the opposition," Paramonov said.

"Italy is beginning to come to its senses and realize that it has paid an exorbitantly high price for taking part in Brussels' anti-Russia policy. There is growing understanding that this policy was a mistake and that it would be advisable to start considering ways to restore and re-establish the economic ties with Russia that were recklessly severed," the diplomat concluded.