Lavrov says Iran settlement progress should come from regional states

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Progress on resolving the situation around Iran should come from the countries in the region themselves, although some states clearly oppose the process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable on the settlement in Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I proceed from the assumption that some progress will be made on Iran, primarily through the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Islamic Republic of Iran. They have agreed to hold a meeting in this format, with Iraq also participating, in one of the cities of the Sultanate of Oman in the near future," he said.

According to Lavrov, the meeting had been initially scheduled for Monday but was postponed for several days. "It is clear that someone is not particularly happy when all the Persian Gulf littoral states are interested in establishing relations among themselves," the foreign minister said.