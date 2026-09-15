Trade, tech curbs only worsen global energy imbalances — Russian Energy Minister

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Artificial and politically motivated restrictions on trade and cooperation only aggravate imbalances in the global energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told TASS. He was commenting on Moscow's key proposals for the G20 ministerial energy meeting in Houston, Texas, which runs through September 16.

"We are firmly convinced that any artificial, non-market, and politically motivated restrictions on free trade and technological cooperation only exacerbate energy imbalances," Tsivilyov said.

"First and foremost, an open and predictable energy market is essential for ensuring global energy security and economic stability. On international platforms, our country consistently advocates for non-discriminatory access to such markets, aimed at ensuring the unhindered flow of energy resources to where they are most needed, thereby reducing the risk of supply disruptions," the minister noted.

"The key to energy security is the affordability of energy resources. Excessive price volatility and insufficient investment in energy infrastructure ultimately undermine both economic growth and the resilience of energy systems. Therefore, ensuring an adequate supply of energy resources and creating predictable conditions for long-term investment must remain among our key priorities," Tsivilyov stated.

The United States holds the G20 presidency this year. The G20 meetings in the U.S. will culminate in a summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami, Florida.