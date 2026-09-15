Thousands of migrants remain in Spain’s Ceuta — European Commissioner

BRUSSELS, September 15. /TASS/. Thousands of migrants, including children, have remained in the Spanish city of Ceuta since the start of the crisis at the end of July, said Magnus Brunner, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration.

"Thousands remain in Ceuta, including more than 2,000 unaccompanied minors," the European Commission said in a press release on its website.

At the end of July, nearly 80,000 illegal migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s African exclave of Ceuta. That's almost as many people as live in the 20-square-kilometer city.

Madrid deployed the military to assist in ensuring security in the settlement. According to the authorities, the vast majority of illegal migrants have already returned to Morocco. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that about 200 illegal migrants return from Ceuta to Morocco every day in recent days.