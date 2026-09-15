Europe unlikely to go back to being Russia's top gas buyer — expert

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Europe won't ever again be the main destination for Russian gas, even after the conflict in Ukraine ends, Ilya Grashchenkov, a political scientist and president of the Center for Regional Policy Development, told TASS.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini told TASS in an interview that Rome might resume purchasing Russian gas once the conflict in Ukraine concludes.

"The European market will remain large and attractive for Russia, but a situation where it was automatically seen as the main destination for Russian gas is probably not in the cards," Grashchenkov noted.

Another issue, according to the expert, is whether European industry can survive until energy prices normalize. "If high energy costs become a permanent feature in Europe, the most energy-intensive industries will either downsize or relocate to regions where electricity and gas are cheaper," he explained.

He pointed out that for Italy, whose economy relies heavily on industrial exports and medium-sized manufacturing, "this poses a potentially more serious threat than the loss of a specific Russian supplier."

Furthermore, any resumption of cooperation with Russia must account for political and legal factors, including Brussels' policy to further reduce dependence on Russian gas, the expert noted.

"Therefore, the end of hostilities does not mean an automatic return to previous contracts. That would require shifting pan-European policy, signing new long-term agreements, and rebuilding trust between suppliers and buyers," he concluded.