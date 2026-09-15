Moscow vows response to Hungarian move to expel Russian diplomats — MFA

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Hungary’s recent move to expel Russian diplomats, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth (IFY).

On September 8, Hungary’s top diplomat Anita Orban said Budapest was expelling 10 Russian diplomats, citing the need to protect national security.

"I can say for sure that there will be a response. I cannot say for now exactly which specific parameter it will concern because this issue <…> is currently being worked out by relevant agencies and there will be an announcement as soon as a decision is made," Zakharova explained as she lamented what she called a far from constructive choice made by Budapest.

"Accordingly, since they took that step, we will need to respond," she added.

Yekaterinburg is hosting the IYF under the motto "Follow Your Dream" through September 17. As many as 10,000 youth leaders from 191 countries, including 5,000 delegates each from Russia and overseas, are expected to attend the global event. A thousand teenagers aged between 14 and 17 will take part in the program of the festival.

TASS is the general media partner of the event.