MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has deliberately turned its ports and logistics centers into military targets, for which it is reaping the inevitable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The strategy to block Western military supplies to Kiev continues. Western 'military aid' worth tens of billions of dollars must not reach Ukraine or fall into the hands of Ukrainian murderers and terrorists. The Kiev regime has quite deliberately turned its ports, border crossings, and logistics centers into military targets. Now they are reaping the inevitable consequences," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops struck a logistics center in Velikaya Balka, Odessa Region, overnight, where military cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces arriving from abroad were stored and distributed.