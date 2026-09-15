Russia committed to Gyumri military base agreement, expects Armenia to reciprocate — MFA

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian military presence at the Armenian base is governed by corresponding agreements that Moscow is planning to honor as it expects Yerevan to do the same, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth (IFY).

The diplomat called the military base in Gyumri "a pillar of security architecture" in both Armenia and the broader region as she said "no tangible alternative to it is currently in sight."

"The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is governed by relevant bilateral agreements, and we, for one, intend to honor those. We also believe that Yerevan needs to stick to a similar approach," Zakharova emphasized.