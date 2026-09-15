MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Unlike the Ukrainian army, Russian forces are not waging a war against civilians, hunting civilian vehicles or opening fire at defenseless people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued.

Her comment came in response to a question from media regarding allegations in the Western press about a recent "deliberate" Russian strike on a passenger train carrying former and current Western officials.

"We would like to emphasize that, unlike the Ukrainian army, the [Russian] Armed Forces are not fighting against the civilian population, targeting civilian vehicles or opening fire at defenseless people - women, elders and children," the diplomat said.