Denmark’s provocative actions against Russian frigate raise concern — ambassador

STOCKHOLM, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin isn't buying the kingdom's explanations about why it flew in a military helicopter to photograph a Russian frigate.

The Russian envoy was commenting on Denmark's assertion that it was carrying out "routine" business when it scrambled a Danish Air Force helicopter and the Russian frigate launched signal flares toward the Nordic country’s aircraft while in international waters.

"The incident shows that the Danish side, not Russian naval vessels, has difficulty communicating their actions. Attempts by the Danish side to explain away the provocative actions by the helicopter toward the Russian frigate as 'routine business' raise serious concerns regarding potential consequences of such recklessness," Barbin said.

The Russian ambassador expressed regret over Denmark’s reluctance to prevent maritime escalation and push toward strengthening mutual confidence. According to him, earlier, Denmark resolutely declined Russia's repeated proposals to consider signing an agreement to prevent incidents at sea or in the air above it.

Russia will look thoroughly into all circumstances behind the incident as this is not the first time that Danish Air Force helicopters have performed dangerous maneuvers near Russian war ships outside Denmark’s territorial waters, the Russian diplomat said in a comment.

A Russian frigate fired signal flares toward a Danish helicopter "on a routine overflight," with one of the launched flares flying near the helicopter, The Royal Danish Air Force said in a press release. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident.