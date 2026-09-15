Russia to work on permanent visa-free regime with China — foreign ministry

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will work on introducing a permanent visa-free regime with China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival.

She recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a visa-free regime through mid-September 2026 a year ago, an initiative supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which a reciprocal visa-free regime was introduced for Chinese citizens.

"We then agreed to extend it on a reciprocal basis, and now the Russian president has said that it could be made permanent. We will work on this," the diplomat said.