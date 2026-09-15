Leader of France’s 'Stand up, France!' party slams Macron’s 'nuclear umbrella' idea

PARIS, September 15. /TASS/. Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the right-wing Stand Up, France! party, said French President Emmanuel Macron’s nuclear deterrence initiative threatens the interests of the republic.

"Macron has gone mad! By seeking to extend the French nuclear umbrella to Finland and Estonia, he is making us beholden to the slightest border incident between these countries and Russia," Dupont-Aignan wrote on his X page.

He added that Paris should not be drawn into wars that do not concern it and should remain the sole "master of its bomb and its decisions."

In March, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris planned to move toward a "forward deterrence" initiative involving joint exercises with partner countries as well as the deployment of elements of France’s strategic forces in other European countries. He also announced plans to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal, while Paris no longer plans to disclose the exact number of warheads.