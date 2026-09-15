US laying ground for Iran making changes to nuclear doctrine — parliament

TEHRAN, September 15. /TASS/. The way the US is acting, Iran would be fully justified in the eyes of its people to tweak its nuclear doctrine and move away from the peaceful purposes it currently espouses, said Hassan Ghashghavi, a representative of the National Security Committee of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament).

"In the absence of any international protocols, the United States is requesting Iran cooperate by allowing inspections of its nuclear facilities that have been subjected to bombing; at the same time, however, despite the existence of a global protocol, it has decided to refuse to issue a visa [for Vice President Mohammad] Eslami to participate in the session of the IAEA General Conference," he wrote on X. Ghashghavi said that it's actions like this by Washington that would "justify changing Iran’s nuclear doctrine in the eyes of the public," meaning switching from a peaceful program to non-peaceful.

On September 12, at the instigation of the United States, Austria denied entry to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, who will now be unable to speak at the IAEA General Conference. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called in the head of the Austrian diplomatic mission in Tehran and expressed a strong protest over Vienna’s actions.