Merz cancels trip to New York for UNGA events — news agency

BERLIN, September 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cancelled his visit to New York City, scheduled for next week, to attend the UN General Assembly High-level Week 2026, DPA reported, citing German officials.

"Next week, the chancellor, despite original plans, will not travel to New York because the situation requires his presence in Berlin," they said.

The German leader was scheduled to deliver a speech from the rostrum at a UN General Assembly meeting in New York City on September 23. However, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will hold regional elections, very important for him, on September 20. The vote, expects say, may determine the political future for Merz.