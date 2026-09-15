Ukraine carries out two attacks on residential areas in DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out two attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, injuring a civilian, the DPR government’s department recording Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded <...> in the past day. One civilian was reported injured," the statement reads.

According to the department, the attacks involved two projectiles. No damage to infrastructure facilities was reported.