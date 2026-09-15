Switzerland not being considered for new round of Ukraine talks — Russian foreign ministry

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Switzerland is not suitable as a venue for a new round of talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival.

"This is an issue that will be decided taking into account a whole range of factors, with the final decision to be made by the country’s leadership. I understand why you are asking this question. Apparently, because the statement by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko that Switzerland is not on this list came as a rude awakening for Switzerland and Bern. And it is also clear why it is not on the list. They probably did not fail to hear us, they heard us, they simply did not fully realize that we were serious," the diplomat said.

She cited the loss of neutrality in Switzerland’s policy, Russophobia in the context of joining anti-Russian sanctions and related statements as reasons. According to Zakharova, all this "simply makes it impossible to regard this country’s policy as neutral."