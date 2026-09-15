Press TV: Israeli military abducted Iranian TV journalist near Bethlehem

TEHRAN, September 15. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen abducted Press TV journalist Nakka Hamed on the West Bank near the city of Bethlehem, the Iranian broadcaster reported.

According to one of Hamed’s colleagues, the Israelis detained the entire crew and searched them, after which the cameramen were released, while the journalist herself was taken to an unknown location.

Press TV recalled that Nakka Hamed had already been targeted twice while working on the West Bank. The journalist was wounded for the first time while broadcasting from the Qalandia refugee camp in December last year, and came under fire for the second time on August 6 this year.