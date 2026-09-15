Russia presses for urgent measures to prevent arms race in space — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia pushes for urgent practical steps to prevent an arms race in outer space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a recent remark from the US Air Force secretary that the United States possesses orbital weapons.

"Russia has for many years been consistently drawing the attention of the global community to the grave consequences for international security that Washington's destructive course may lead to," the diplomat noted. "We emphasize the need to take urgent practical measures to prevent an arms space in outer space. The statements from [US Air Force Secretary] Troy Meink only serve as evidence how relevant Russian multilateral initiatives <…> toward launching talks as soon as possible to develop a multilateral legally binding instrument banning the deployment of weapons in outer space, the use of force or a threat to use force against or through space facilities are," she argued.

"We are planning to submit relevant projects for consideration to the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (to be hosted by New York City from October 5 to November 6)," Zakharova noted in her comment. "We invite every UN member country to support these documents and co-author them. Now this is more important than ever," she concluded.