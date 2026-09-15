US cannot trust Merz’s words — Trump’s envoy

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The United States cannot trust the words of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US presidential envoy for special missions Richard Grenell said.

"Merz is mad that Americans want the German government to pay its NATO obligations. It’s clear we can’t trust Merz’s words. He says one thing in Berlin and another in Washington," Grenell wrote on his X social media page, commenting on the German chancellor’s criticism of US President Donald Trump.

"And too many German media outlets allow this duplicity to go on without outing it," Grenell added. He served as US ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020. In addition, Grenell served as acting US Director of National Intelligence in 2020.