UN, September 15. /TASS/. The UN should urgently involve key parties in convening a global peace conference, the goal of which should be to immediately end the conflict in Ukraine, Olara Otunnu, Uganda’s former permanent representative to the world organization and a candidate for the post of its secretary-general, told TASS.

"Urgently work with the key stakeholders to convene or support a global peace conference to immediately end the conflict and to mobilize the international community to focus on post-war reconstruction and the rehabilitation of those affected by the conflict, especially women and children," Otunnu said.

International peace and security, as well as international cooperation, are among the main tasks of the United Nations, he said, noting that to fulfill this mandate, a leader is needed who "is accomplished in building bridges, forging international consensus" and implement bold initiatives that receive broad international support.

On September 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a working meeting with Otunnu, where the Ugandan diplomat presented his election program, and Lavrov outlined Moscow’s requirements for the UN head candidates. They confirmed their commitment to the UN’s central coordinating role in global affairs.