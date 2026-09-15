UN secretary-general candidate wants peace in Gaza based on Oslo, Abraham Accords

UN, September·15. /TASS/. The principles of the Oslo Accords and the framework provisions of the Abraham Accords should be considered as a possible basis for achieving lasting peace in the Gaza crisis, Olar Otunnu, Uganda’s former permanent representative to the world organization and a candidate for the post of its secretary·general told TASS.

"Rapidly mobilize humanitarian intervention and work closely with key stakeholders to explore how principles of the Oslo Accords can potentially be combined with the framework of the Abraham Accords to promote permanent peace across the region," Otunnu said.

He described the resolution of major conflicts as one of the issues he intends to prioritize, noting that international peace, security, and international cooperation constitute "the core mandate of the United Nations."