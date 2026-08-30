MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have begun preparing massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities in response to the Kiev regime’s attacks on civilian infrastructure and the energy sector, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In accordance with the received instructions, the Russian Armed Forces have begun preparing to launch massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy facilities in response to the Kiev regime’s ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure and Russia’s fuel and energy complex," the statement said.

At the same time, Russian servicemen continued to launch coordinated strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities that support the Ukrainian military overnight, the ministry emphasized. In particular, over the past night, the Russian miltiary struck an asbestos-cement products plant in Kiev, whose warehouses were being used to store explosives. "An industrial facility, an asbestos-cement products plant in Kiev, whose facilities were used to store explosives on behalf of the Smart Ammunition LLC scientific, technical, and engineering company, which manufactures drones and ammunition for them, was attacked with strike drones," the statement noted.

In the meantime, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Flamingo missile launch site, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the ministry pointed out.

"The Russian Armed Forces struck the preparation and launch site for the Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, Ukrainian fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, ammunition production facilities, logistics centers used by the Ukrainian military, assembly and storage sites for drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the statement said.

In addition, Russian servicemen established control over the settlements of Velikiy Prikol and Sadki in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has lost approximately 1,425 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the ministry stressed. According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 230 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up to 210 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 240 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 375, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 340 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 30.

Moreover, Russian air defenses shot down five HIMARS rockets and 804 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said. For the first time ever, Russia’s battlegroup West destroyed Ukraine’s Canadian-made Titan-S armored vehicle in the special military operation zone, the statement concluded.