Moscow diplomat laces into EU chief Kallas over latest 'outrageous' Russia claims

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’s latest verbal attack on Russia is outrageous, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said, commenting on her claims that over the past century, Russia has attacked 19 countries.

"We have to comment on this from time to time, because these outrageous verbal attacks by Kaja Kallas - claiming that over the past 100 years Russia allegedly attacked 19 countries, some even 3-4 times - cannot be left unanswered," she said.

"We know the history of our country very well. We remember who attacked us and how many times. We remember the Great Patriotic War, we remember World War Two. We remember where troops of the Hitler coalition were deployed," the diplomat added.