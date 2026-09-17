Putin extends 2014 food embargo until 2029

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to extend a 2014 embargo on agricultural products from Western countries until 2029, according to the legal acts portal.

"To extend the validity of certain special economic measures from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028," the decree says.

The food embargo, introduced in response to the unfriendly actions of the West, applies to products from the US, the EU, Australia, Norway, and Canada. Later this list was expanded to include other European countries and Ukraine.