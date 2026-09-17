Iran never to capitulate, already controls military situation in region — journalist

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Iran will never capitulate to aggressors, especially now that it effectively controls the military situation in the Middle East, Brazilian international journalist and Eurasian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told TASS.

He also said that the war is impossible to settle.

"Like all of us who follow what is happening, I have been monitoring the situation daily since the very first day. I follow what is happening day by day. I have good contacts in Iran and Yemen, and I have access to the top echelons of the Pakistani government," Escobar said. "The Pakistanis act as intermediaries between Iran and the United States. They’ve tried everything to get the Americans to sit down at the negotiating table with the Iranians. And [US President Donald] Trump ruined everything.

"This means he’s not looking for diplomacy. He wants Iran to capitulate, which will never happen. And especially now, when time is working in Iran’s favor and it controls the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians, in fact, control the military situation regarding the oil monarchies of the Persian Gulf."

Escobar reminded that the Bab·el·Mandeb Strait is currently controlled by Iran’s proxies, the Houthis. "It turns out that these two strategic choke points are controlled by allies - Iran and Yemen," he said.

Successful resistance despite numerous attacks

According to Escobar, six months ago no one could have imagined that events would develop this way.

"Everything happened very quickly. Americans don't know what to do next. They tried everything, and nothing worked. Now they are trying to wage an economic war against Iran," he stressed.

Escobar said that his next book, to be published in the United States, is dedicated to the Iran war.

"This is a collection of columns written before February 28 (the start of the war - TASS). It contains more than forty chapters," the journalist added.