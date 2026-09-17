North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible — politician

PYONGYANG, September 17. /TASS/. The nuclear status of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is irreversible and sealed both physically and legally, said Kim Yo Jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"The DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state is absolute which can not reverse with anything," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted her as saying in a statement, commenting on denuclearization calls made during the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kim Yo Jong emphasized that denuclearization demands will have no effect on Pyongyang’s plans to defend its national interests.

In her words, the denial of the republic’s nuclear status can not "change the reality in which the nuclear position of the DPRK has been permanently settled physically and legally, cannot change even a bit."

The official went on to say that DPRK’s nuclear potential helps to deter external threats and ensure peace and security.

Earlier, the IAEA urged North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and abandon the existing nuclear programs, in a full and verifiable manner, and to comply with corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council.