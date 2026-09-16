China ready to defend Iran's legitimate rights — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. China acts as a strategic partner to Iran and is ready to uphold the Islamic republic's legitimate interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

"China and Iran maintain a comprehensive strategic partnership. China is also ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the Iranian side and firmly safeguard Iran's legitimate rights and interests," China Central Television quoted Wang Yi as saying.

He held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday.