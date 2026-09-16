Russia, Mexico support UN reform, Charter’s inviolability — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia and Mexico support UN reform and uphold the inviolability of the organization’s Charter, including the principles of non-interference in the domestic affairs of states and the right of peoples to self-determination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the occasion of Mexico’s national holiday.

"Moscow and Mexico City jointly advocate for strengthening the UN’s central coordinating role in world affairs and for reforming the organization to more fully realize its potential. [They seek] to uphold the inviolability of the UN Charter, including the enshrined principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their domestic affairs, and the right of peoples to self-determination," the ministry noted in a press release.

According to Russian diplomats, "a trusting political dialogue" remains the foundation of cooperation between the two countries today. "It is built on the principles of mutual respect and equality and creates a framework for strengthening trade and economic, scientific and academic, and cultural and humanitarian ties," the ministry added. "Moscow is confident that Russian-Mexican relations will continue to develop steadily on a mutually beneficial and pragmatic basis. For its part, Russia congratulates the Mexican people on their national holiday and wishes them well-being and prosperity," the press release emphasized.

On September 16, Mexico celebrates the 216th anniversary of the start of its struggle for independence, which culminated in 1821 with its liberation from colonial rule. Russia and Mexico established diplomatic relations in 1890.