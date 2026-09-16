Russian, Chinese military medical services share treatment experience — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. The military medical services of Russia and China have established close ties to exchange experience in treatment and rehabilitation, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova said at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on international security in China.

"I would like to specifically note the close ties that have been established between the military medical services of Russia and China for the exchange of experience in treatment and rehabilitation," she said.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is China’s most important annual defense conference, bringing defense officials, former politicians and think tank experts to the city from around the world.