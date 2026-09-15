MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The West benefits from continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine because EU countries capitalize on weapons supplies to the Kiev regime, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told RT in an interview.

"Our president very clearly outlined conditions for all this to end. But these conditions were not supported by warmongers - people who have learned to make a very good money on this war. And I’m not just talking about the corrupt [Vladimir] Zelensky regime," Pushilin said. "We know perfectly well that under different circumstances Europe would have long stopped funding all this unless someone would be very much interested in continued war," he added.

The DPR leader cited Germany, whose authorities "are seeking to continue selling weapons and drones to Ukraine" as an example. "They earn a lot by producing weapons and using taxpayer money to support what they call justice in Ukraine. But it’s all about money," he said as he argued that German authorities are not guided by the interests of their people.