LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to hold his first in-person meeting with US President Donald Trump next week, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the talks are set to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22, with the leaders discussing Ukraine, the Middle East and energy issues.

According to The Times, Burnham stated earlier that, together with other European leaders, he hoped to persuade the US president to provide Kiev with missiles for Patriot air defense systems. Trump and Burnham have held two phone calls since the latter took office in late July.

The General Debate involving heads of state and government will take place at United Nations headquarters on September 22-26 and September 28, 2026. Russia’s delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.