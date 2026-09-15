Russia remains guarantor of global energy security — Energy Minister

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Russia remains a guarantor of global energy security and cannot be cut out of global supply chains, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told TASS.

"The objective reality is that our country cannot be excluded from global supply chains. Russia has been, is, and will undoubtedly remain a reliable energy supplier and a guarantor of energy security," Tsivilyov said ahead of the G20 ministerial energy meeting in Houston, Texas, which runs through September 16.

"Our country holds the world's largest combined oil and gas reserves, amounting to approximately 60 billion tonnes of oil equivalent, or 14% of the global total. Russia also ranks fifth globally in coal reserves and is the fourth-largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG)," the minister noted.

He added that Russia's Energy Strategy focuses heavily on expanding LNG production and boosting pipeline capacities like the Power of Siberia to diversify exports to the Asia-Pacific region.

"Furthermore, Russia remains the undisputed leader in nuclear technology, controlling about 90% of the global NPP construction market and leading across all key stages of the nuclear fuel cycle. Moreover, Russia is the only country operating a floating nuclear power plant and possessing a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet," Tsivilyov said.

The United States holds the G20 presidency this year. The G20 meetings in the U.S. will culminate in a summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami, Florida.