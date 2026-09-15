Russia, Ukraine preparing new family reunification initiative — human rights commissioner

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are coordinating lists for the reunification of families separated by hostilities, which may take place during the next prisoner exchange, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the International Youth Festival.

"Certainly. We already have [family reunification] lists that are being coordinated," Lantratova said. She declined to specify the number of people involved or when the humanitarian initiative might take place. "I only disclose everything once it has happened, because we're talking about families, and this is a very painful thing for them. Then, if something suddenly falls through, it's painful. I hope it will happen in the near future together with the exchange," she said.