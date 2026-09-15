Russia's pipeline gas exports to Turkey fall 10% in January-July

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia reduced its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 10% year-on-year in January-July 2026, according to TASS calculations based on data from Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In July alone, Turkey imported a combined 948 million cubic meters (mcm) of Russian gas via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines. Total shipments for the first seven months of 2026 reached 11.4 billion cubic meters (bcm), marking a 10.4% decline compared to the same period last year.

In 2025, Russian gas deliveries to Turkey totaled 21.16 bcm, up 0.4% year-on-year.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two Black Sea pipelines. Blue Stream, commissioned in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 bcm per year. The TurkStream pipeline consists of two strings with a combined capacity of 31.5 bcm: one serves the Turkish domestic market, while the other supplies Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has been operational since January 2020.