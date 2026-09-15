War between US, Iran to enter 'different phase' in coming months — Vance

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. The conflict between the United States and Iran will enter a completely different phase within the next two months, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

"We can’t predict the future, but I think the [US] President [Donald Trump] is right to say that this thing [the conflict in Iran - TASS] will enter a much different phase in a couple of months," he said in an interview with the New York Post.

According to him, the United States has already completed the first phase, which was to "destroy the nuclear program [of Iran]," as well as "their conventional military."

Last week, Trump said that the conflict between the United States and Iran would end immediately after the US congressional midterm elections in November. At the same time, he allowed for the possibility that a settlement could be reached before the elections.