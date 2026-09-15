AfD seeks full normalization of relations with Russia — Bild

BERLIN, September 15. /TASS/. Alternative for Germany (AfD) intends to seek full normalization of relations and resume trade with Russia, Bild reported, citing sources.

The party’s foreign policy working group has adopted a policy paper on Russia and plans to finalize one on the United States this month. AfD seeks to resume trade with Russia and purchases of oil and gas, improve relations and end military aid to Ukraine.

AfD Bundestag lawmaker Markus Frohnmaier said the group was united behind a foreign policy based on Germany’s national interests. The party also welcomes the "reorientation of US foreign policy" under US President Donald Trump and his departure from the "global interventionist policy of the past."