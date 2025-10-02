Russian Foreign Ministry says two-state formula for Palestine has not failed

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia regards any claims about the infeasibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as unacceptable, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Such remarks are unacceptable to us for a number of reasons," she said.

The diplomat noted that Russia had long recognized the State of Palestine in line with relevant resolutions under international law. "And international law defines this exactly in this way, as the necessity to establish two states. This is fixed in the decisions of the [UN] General Assembly and was endorsed and backed at other international platforms," she said.

According to Zakharova, arguments about the collapse of the two-state approach to Palestine do not reflect Russia’s principled stance "grounded in international law, supported by most of the world." "Therefore, who voices it, how they voice it, and when – I believe this is secondary. The essential thing is certain principles. Not for the sake of principles, but for the coexistence of nations, for a peaceful life, and for the future," the spokeswoman stressed.

On September 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not permit the creation of a Palestinian state.