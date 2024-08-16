Fouga Magister two-seater plane crashes during air show in France

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. A two-seat Fouga Magister plane crashed into the water during an air show in France’s Le Lavandou, BFM TV reported.

According to the report, the pilot failed to eject. Rescue teams carry out an operation at sea; they have been unable to locate the pilot yet.

The crash occurred at about 17:00 local time, shortly after the beginning of the air show, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Operation Dragoon, which led to the liberation of southern France from Nazi Germany.

According to Le Figaro, the crashed plane belonged to the French Acrobatic Patrol, an aerobatics group within the French Air Force. However, later, BFM TV debunked this information citing the French Defense Ministry, adding that the crashed plane was a private one.