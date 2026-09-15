MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Only 20-25 million people live in Ukrainian-controlled territory, and the population continues to decline, former Zelensky press secretary Yulia Mendel wrote in an article for The Spectator.

She said that Ukraine had lost more than half of its population over the 35 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union. Mendel said that, according to the most cautious estimates, 20-25 million people are living in Ukrainian-controlled territory and about half of them are of retirement age.

The former Zelensky press secretary added that Ukrainians continue to flee the country. She said that those who want their children to have a normal education and healthcare are forced to emigrate, while the number of deaths is roughly four times higher than the number of newborns. She added that the population is dying out.