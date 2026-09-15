US agrees to return 'unreleased funds' to Belarus — Trump’s envoy

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy for Belarus John Coale stated during talks with President Alexander Lukashenko that Washington agrees to return "unreleased funds" to Minsk.

According to him, the US is now trying to "chase back" this money. "We have requested from them (Citibank - TASS) as to why they have not released the money that we <…> 100% [asked] to be released. When we get that, then we will come back to make a mechanism to release the money or do whatever is necessary to get that released," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Lukashenko noted that 43-44 million dollars paid by a foreign company to Belarus were "stuck at Citibank." He asked the US to return the money.