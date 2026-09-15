Viktor Bout sees no real readiness from US to restore relations with Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The United States has not yet taken any substantive steps toward facilitating the restoration of bilateral relations with Russia, Viktor Bout, a member of the Supreme Council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) who previously spent 15 years in a US prison on fabricated charges, told TASS.

"Look at the facts: the diplomatic chill has not ended, sanctions have not been lifted, our diplomatic property has not been returned, our proposals to resume direct air travel have been ignored, and the embassy continues to operate under extremely harsh conditions," Bout said.

He added: "So far, the actions of the United States give us no reason to believe that the Americans are seriously prepared to take any meaningful steps."

Bout also noted that the US Congress continues to consider new sanctions against Russia proposed by Senator Lindsey Graham, who is included on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists. Bout recalled that Graham had managed to submit the proposed measures for consideration before his death.