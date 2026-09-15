Trump became $2.7 bln richer after 2024 election — media

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is currently worth $7 billion, an estimated $2.7 billion more than when he won the 2024 election, Forbes reported.

According to the magazine, Trump cashed in on crypto ventures and overseas deals. "No one in American history has made so much money on politics," Forbes noted.

The Washington Post reported in July that Trump’s wealth had grown on a scale unprecedented for a US president. In a later interview with CNBC, Trump rejected any links between the growth in his wealth and his being US president. "I don’t do anything having to do with my business. My kids run it," he said.