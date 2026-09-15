Russia drops to fourth place in terms of share of total value of gas imports to EU in July

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia dropped to fourth place in terms of its share of the total value of EU gas imports totaling 14.1% in July from second place in the previous month, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In total, the European Union purchased 1.1 bln euros worth of gas from Russia in July.

The US took second place with its LNG supplies with 22.1% and 1.8 bln euro. Norway moved into first place with 23.5% and 1.9 bln euro. Algeria ranked third with a 15.9% share and the volumes of supplies to Europe worth 1.3 bln euro. The UK took fifth place with 11.4% and 905 mln euro.

Overall, from January to July 2026, Russia’s share of EU gas imports stood at 17% (ranking third among all suppliers), compared to 16.7% in the previous year. Total EU purchases of Russian gas during this period fell by 2.6% to 8.6 bln euro. The United States led in gas supplies to the European Union with a 27.9% share, followed by Norway in second place (18.3%), and Algeria in fourth (16.1%).