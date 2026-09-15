Hungary’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas fall 12% in January-July

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Hungary’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas fell by 12% in value terms between January and July 2026 as the country remained the leader among EU members in this regard, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

The European Union imported Russian pipeline gas worth 512 mln euro in July. To date, the TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Hungary (171 mln euro), Bulgaria (119 mln euro), and Greece (132 mln euro) remained the leading purchasers. Slovakia purchased gas from Russia worth 90 mln euro.

In total, the European Union paid 3.4 bln euro for Russian pipeline gas between January and July compared to 3.6 bln euro in the previous year. The main buyers were Hungary (1.48 bln euro), which reduced its purchases by 11.8%, Bulgaria (822 mln euro), and Greece (671 mln euro).

TASS reported earlier that Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline by 3.4% year-on-year to 10.25 bln cubic meters in January-July.