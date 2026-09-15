Russian Baltic Fleet pilots destroy simulated enemy fortifications during exercise

KALININGRAD, September 15. /TASS/. Crews of Su-30SM2 multi-role fighters and Su-24M tactical frontline bombers from the Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation carried out precision strikes on ground targets as part of a scheduled exercise, the fleet’s press service reported.

"During the training flights, tactical scenarios were simulated to practice mission-specific tasks--providing fire support to ground units, destroying command posts, fortifications, and concentrations of armored vehicles and personnel of a simulated enemy. After assessing the situation on the ground, the pilots flew to the designated area and fired S-8 rockets and 30-mm rapid-fire cannons to destroy groups of ground targets simulating armored and motorized vehicle convoys of a simulated enemy," the statement said.

Crews of Su-30SM2 multi-role fighters and Su-24M tactical front-line bombers from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation participated in the exercise. The pilots carried out live-fire precision-targeting exercises at a target range on an aviation training ground in the eastern part of the Kaliningrad Region. About 10 crews of Su-30SM2 and Su-24M aircraft from the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation took part in the exercise.