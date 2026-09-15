Large group of countries ready to host Ukraine talks, source tells TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. There's a line of countries ready to host talks on Ukraine, a source told TASS.

"Almost a dozen countries, including a European nation, the Asian segment and even continents [have indicated readiness]. As soon as there is an understanding that all sides are ready for constructive decisions, an announcement will be made about the venue. [It will] certainly [be] a neutral one," the source said.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told Russian state-controlled television Channel One in a comment that Abu Dhabi has been discussed as a platform for hosting trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, and that Turkey and other countries too have offered their services.