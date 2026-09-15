Russia remains Kazakhstan's top import partner in January-July

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. Russia remained Kazakhstan's largest supplier of goods in January-July, according to data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics analyzed by TASS.

According to the bureau, goods from Russia accounted for 30.8% of Kazakhstan's imports in the first seven months of this year. China ranked second with a 29.4% share, followed by Germany with 4.7%.

China was Kazakhstan's leading export partner over the same period, accounting for 18% of all goods shipped from the country. Italy, which mainly purchases Kazakh oil, ranked second with a 17.7% share. Russia was the third-largest importer of Kazakh goods, with a share of 8.9%.

Among EAEU countries, Russia remained Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, as before, accounting for 87.4%.

Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover in January-July is estimated at $87.7 bln, up 10.7% from the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by exports, which rose 15.8% to around $50.9 bln. Kazakhstan's imports increased by 4.3% over the period to approximately $36.8 bln, according to the bureau.