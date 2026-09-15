UN secretary-general candidate proposes creating special body on AI

UN, September·15. /TASS/. The United Nations should create a special body to oversee its AI work, Olara Otunnu, the former permanent representative of Uganda to the UN and a contender for the post of secretary-general of the global organization, said.

"A new world economy, based on and driven by Artificial Intelligence (Al), is fast emerging. As Secretary General, I would work to ensure the creation of a special body to oversee the UN's work on artificial intelligence, potentially including creating frameworks for the development, adoption, safety, governance, and societal and employment impact of Al, and using Al and digital technology to help lift billions of people out of poverty through financial and digital inclusion," Otunnu told TASS.

At the same time, Otunnu warned that technological progress brings not only opportunities. According to his assessment, the world is simultaneously on the threshold of a potential "golden age" and a period of serious upheaval, during which "drones and artificial intelligence might evolve to dominate the human race."